Signs of Hawaiian Life – June 12, 2022

While visiting family stationed in Daegu, South Korea,
with the U.S. Army, Barb and Bob Deedman found some aloha at the Aloha Donburi restaurant in April.
Photo by Heather Price.
During a visit to Florida while attending
the United States Tennis Association, Hawaii Pacific’s 2019 National League Championships, Honolulu resident Beth Gilbertsen Betts spotted Aloha of America.
Photo by Dean Aasgaard.
In April, Vanessa Kop of Manoa discovered the Why Kiki bar in Salt Lake City. Photo by Bruce Tan.