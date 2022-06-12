comscore Signs of Hawaiian Life - June 12, 2022 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Signs of Hawaiian Life | Travel

Signs of Hawaiian Life – June 12, 2022

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • While visiting family stationed in Daegu, South Korea, with the U.S. Army, Barb and Bob Deedman found some aloha at the Aloha Donburi restaurant in April. Photo by Heather Price.

    While visiting family stationed in Daegu, South Korea, with the U.S. Army, Barb and Bob Deedman found some aloha at the Aloha Donburi restaurant in April. Photo by Heather Price.

  • During a visit to Florida while attending the United States Tennis Association, Hawaii Pacific’s 2019 National League Championships, Honolulu resident Beth Gilbertsen Betts spotted Aloha of America. Photo by Dean Aasgaard.

    During a visit to Florida while attending the United States Tennis Association, Hawaii Pacific’s 2019 National League Championships, Honolulu resident Beth Gilbertsen Betts spotted Aloha of America. Photo by Dean Aasgaard.

  • In April, Vanessa Kop of Manoa discovered the Why Kiki bar in Salt Lake City. Photo by Bruce Tan.

    In April, Vanessa Kop of Manoa discovered the Why Kiki bar in Salt Lake City. Photo by Bruce Tan.

Check out photos from readers who captured reminders of home while on the road. Read more

Previous Story
Signs of Hawaiian Life - June 5, 2022

Scroll Up