comscore Editorial: More protection for remote isles | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: More protection for remote isles

  • Today

Gov. David Ige has joined a growing call to extend boundaries around atolls and reefs about 900 miles south of Hawaii, adding another 425,639 square miles of protection to the Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Weigh all options on water supply

Scroll Up