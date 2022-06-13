Hawaii tree canopy viewer IDs tree resources
- By Star-Advertiser staff
-
Today
- Updated 10:57 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
DLNR
The interactive Hawaii Tree Canopy Viewer provides a bird’s-eye view of the extent and location of the tree canopy across the state. This shows a view of Kaimuki.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree