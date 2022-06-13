Hawaii tree canopy viewer IDs tree resources

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The first tree canopy viewer is now available in Hawaii that allows the public to identify tree resources in their communities and aid in decision making about locations for tree planting, developing urban forestry master plans and managing threats to canopy loss, according to a news release from the state Department of Land and Natural Resources.

The interactive viewer, which provides a bird’s-eye view of the extent and location of the tree canopy across the state, is provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service and the Kaulunani Urban & Community Forestry Program at DLNR’s Division of Forestry and Wildlife, the release said.

Officials said canopy cover has numerous environmental, social and economic benefits, such as reducing peak temperatures, improving air quality, increasing stormwater absorption and providing wildlife habitat.

“Trees are vital infrastructure that make our communities more livable, lovable and resilient,” DOFAW urban and community forester Heather McMillen said in the release. “Being able to clearly communicate where we need to focus our efforts to expand tree canopy will be critical as we work with community leaders and policy makers to use infrastructure funding for the greatest good, not only for now but for future generations.”

Pacific Southwest Region forester Jennifer Eberlien said the free urban tree canopy viewer, which offers layers that highlight the socioeconomic, geographic and environmental characteristics of an area, is “a vital equity tool” that can help people identify places “disproportionately burdened by risks that urban tree cover may help alleviate.”

The tree canopy layer in the viewer is made possible through the technical expertise of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Office for Coastal Management. NOAA plans to use the data to update its Coastal Change Analysis Program, “which provides Hawaii with additional data on impervious cover, wetlands and changes over time,” the release said.

DLNR said fellowships will be offered to support research that uses the Hawaii tree canopy viewer and data.

BIRD’S-EYE VIEW

Hawaii Tree Canopy Viewer is available at 808ne.ws/treeviewer.