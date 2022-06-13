comscore Hawaii tree canopy viewer IDs tree resources | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii tree canopy viewer IDs tree resources

  • DLNR The interactive Hawaii Tree Canopy Viewer provides a bird’s-eye view of the extent and location of the tree canopy across the state. This shows a view of Kaimuki.

    The interactive Hawaii Tree Canopy Viewer provides a bird’s-eye view of the extent and location of the tree canopy across the state. This shows a view of Kaimuki.

The first tree canopy viewer is now available in Hawaii that allows the public to identify tree resources in their communities and aid in decision making about locations for tree planting, developing urban forestry master plans and managing threats to canopy loss, according to a news release from the state Department of Land and Natural Resources. Read more

