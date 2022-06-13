comscore Rear admiral assumes command of U.S. Coast Guard 14th District | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Rear admiral assumes command of U.S. Coast Guard 14th District

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:59 p.m.
  • U.S. COAST GUARD Rear Adm. Michael Day, left, relieved Rear Adm. Matthew Sibley, right, as commander of the U.S. Coast Guard 14th District while Vice Adm. Michael McAllister, center, commander, Coast Guard Pacific Area, presided Friday during a change-of-command ceremony at Coast Guard Base Honolulu.

Rear Adm. Michael Day, who presided over a historic maritime mass evacuation during Sept. 11, 2001, assumed command of the U.S. Coast Guard 14th District on Friday following a change-of-command ceremony at Coast Guard Base Honolulu. Read more

