comscore Tuition at Hawaii private schools continues to climb | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Tuition at Hawaii private schools continues to climb

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:39 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Phil Bossert, executive director of the Hawaii Association of Independent Schools, stood outside Friday at the Damien Memorial High School campus.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Phil Bossert, executive director of the Hawaii Association of Independent Schools, stood outside Friday at the Damien Memorial High School campus.

  • COURTESY MID-PAC INSTITUTE Above, students at Mid-Pacific Institute gather for a school project.

    COURTESY MID-PAC INSTITUTE

    Above, students at Mid-Pacific Institute gather for a school project.

  • COURTESY MID-PAC INSTITUTE Punahou School kindergartners spoke with school President Mike Latham in April.

    COURTESY MID-PAC INSTITUTE

    Punahou School kindergartners spoke with school President Mike Latham in April.

Most Hawaii private schools are increasing tuition again for the coming school year, bowing to the pressure of rising operating costs, pandemic-related expenses and record inflation. Read more

Previous Story
Vital statistics – June 3 to June 9, 2022

Scroll Up