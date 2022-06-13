Tuition at Hawaii private schools continues to climb
- By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:39 a.m.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Phil Bossert, executive director of the Hawaii Association of Independent Schools, stood outside Friday at the Damien Memorial High School campus.
COURTESY MID-PAC INSTITUTE
Above, students at Mid-Pacific Institute gather for a school project.
COURTESY MID-PAC INSTITUTE
Punahou School kindergartners spoke with school President Mike Latham in April.
