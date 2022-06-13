comscore Lanikai dominates in familiar waters | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Lanikai dominates in familiar waters

  • By Kyle Galdeira Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 11:20 p.m.
  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER The Lanikai men’s senior crew powered around a turn during Sunday’s OHCRA King Kamehameha Regatta at Kailua Beach.

    ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    The Lanikai men’s senior crew powered around a turn during Sunday’s OHCRA King Kamehameha Regatta at Kailua Beach.

While many clubs dip their collective toes into the water by easing into the summer racing campaign following two years off from official competitions, Lanikai is already making a splash and appears to be in late-season form. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Television and radio – June 13, 2022

Scroll Up