Arthur ‘Joe’ Logan secretly sworn in as Honolulu’s 12th police chief

Retired Maj. Gen. Arthur “Joe” Logan was secretly sworn in as Honolulu police chief this morning.

“There was a brief swearing-in this morning to get them officially started, but there will be an actual ceremony at the end of the month. The ceremony will be open to the media,” said HPD spokesperson Michelle Yu.

The department will be sending out an announcement and photo of Honolulu’s 12th police chief later today, Yu said.

Former interim Chief Rade Vanic and retired HPD Maj. Keith Horikawa were sworn in as Logan’s deputy chiefs.

Logan, who campaigned for the top HPD job in part on a pledge to restore public trust and improve communications and police transparency, did not immediately return Honolulu-Star-Advertiser messages seeking comment.