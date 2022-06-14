Honolulu’s rent relief program to stop accepting applications June 30

City and County of Honolulu officials today announced that its Rental and Utility Relief Program will stop accepting applications at 4:30 p.m. on June 30.

The highly sought-after program provided help with rent or utility for more than 12,000 local families suffering from hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said, using federal relief funds. Qualified households could receive up to $2,500 a month to pay rent and utility bills.

The city contracted nonprofits Catholic Charities Hawaii and the Council of Native Hawaiian Advancement to process applications and administer funds to landlords.

“Helping those who are struggling to get back on their feet has been a top priority of this administration since I took office,” said Mayor Rick Blangiardi in a news release. “The emergency rental assistance program allowed thousands of our fellow residents to stay in their existing housing during the COVID-19 pandemic. A special mahalo to our partners at Catholic Charities Hawai’i and the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement for playing such an integral role in helping our most vulnerable with financial support during their time of need.”

Any applications received before the deadline will be reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis, officials said, and paid out based on the remaining funds available.

Officials also said the program is making two changes, effective immediately:

>>New applicants are capped at past-due rent or utility bills and three months of future rent, as long as the total relief paid is 18 months or less. For example, a new applicant could qualify for 15 months of past-due rent and utilities, and also qualify for three months of additional support.

>> Renters who have already received rent and utility relief payments can requalify for past-due rent or utility bills and up to three months of future rent. But there are two requirements: The household’s current RURP rent support must end in June or earlier, and the total relief paid must be 18 months or less. For example, a renter who has used 16 months of benefits can requalify for two more months.

Renters should not apply more than once, officials said, because duplicate applications delay processing.

Renters already enrolled in the program can contact Catholic Charities Hawaii at rurphelp@catholiccharitiehawaii.org or the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement: rurp@hawaiiancouncil.org to request additional support.

New applications must be submitted before 4:30 pm on June 30 at oneoahu.org/renthelp.

More details on eligibility are available in a link to frequently asked questions. Individuals may also call 808-768-CITY (2489) from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday for more information.