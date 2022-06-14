comscore Column: Understanding first principles about the Second Amendment | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Understanding first principles about the Second Amendment

  • By Elizabeth Rice Grossman
  • Today
  • Updated 6:21 p.m.
  • Elizabeth Rice Grossman, of Kailua, is a local philanthropist and former Wall Street financial manager.

    Elizabeth Rice Grossman, of Kailua, is a local philanthropist and former Wall Street financial manager.

The right to bear arms is not a right to keep and bear all current and future armaments. The hunter, the marksman, the combat veteran, the citizen — each has a right to own a rifle, a pistol, a handgun or a shotgun. Read more

Previous Story
Letters: Cheney stands up to cowardly colleagues; Abortion is a moral, not religious, issue; Give new chief a chance to prove himself at HPD

Scroll Up