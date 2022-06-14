Editorial: Check out the opala webcam

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Even before the pandemic, people wanted to know if leaving their house for an errand would end up being more trouble than it’s worth. Now, the city Department of Environmental Services is providing clues by webcasting the lines at the Waianae and Waipahu refuse convenience centers.

Links to web cameras can be found at honolulu.gov/opala at the “Check before you go” heading, a sneak peek in real time. Of course, the situation may change by the time you drive there. Try rechecking that webcam on a cellphone, on the way.