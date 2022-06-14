comscore Chef Robynne Mai‘i wins James Beard award | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features | Hawaii News

Chef Robynne Mai‘i wins James Beard award

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:57 a.m.

Chef Robynne Mai‘i of the Honolulu restaurant Fete on Monday was named the 2022 James Beard Award winner for the “Best Chef — Northwest and Pacific” category, becoming the first woman of Hawaiian ancestry to win the honor. Read more

Previous Story
Tuition at Hawaii private schools continues to climb
Next Story
COVID-19 infections remain high in Hawaii

Scroll Up