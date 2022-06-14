Cheers to all the dads

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Father’s Day is this weekend and if you haven’t gotten Dad something amazing, don’t worry, there is always beer! If Dad is a beer lover, then it is the perfect gift and there are a ton of fun options. To help you get started, I’ve put together a list of beers as well as some other great suggestions for Dad. You may have to drive around town visiting a few local breweries and shops, but I suggest you stop and have a few for yourself, too, for all of that hard work.

Start with a custom brewery glass. Dad needs something rad to drink his beer out of, and our local breweries all sell branded glassware. Each brewery has unique shapes, styles and designs on their glassware. There is a glass for every type of beer, so swing by your favorite brewery and ask what glassware they sell. Dad will be styled out when he pours his first beer on Sunday.

Throw in a T-shirt or hat. Does he have a favorite local brewery? Then a shirt or a hat is a perfect add-on to his beer pack. There are so many great options from each brewery and new designs coming out all the time. One of our favorites is from Honolulu Beerworks, which says, “surf, beer, rinse, repeat.”

OK, now for some actual beer recommendations. I always suggest having a budget in mind and grabbing as many different beers as possible. That way, Dad has lots of cool things to taste.

Is he into IPAs?

Sierra Nevada Hoptimum: A bold triple IPA that is only released once a year.

Beer Lab Kolea: A fresh local hazy IPA that goes down ultra smooth.

Breakside What Rough Beast: Fantastic hazy IPA from one of Portland’s best breweries.

Maybe Dad loves Belgian beers.

Rochefort Triple Extra: A brand new beer from the world famous Trappist brewery.

Unibroue La Fin Du Monde: A wonderful 9% tripel now available in cans.

Broken Boundary Saison Target: POG flavor added for a fun twist on this delicious style.

Stouts are his jam.

Inu Island Ales Pandan Latte: A 16% abv Imperial Stout loaded with sweet pandan, coconut, coffee and vanilla.

Firestone Walker Gold Rider: A cocktail inspired strong ale aged in Cognac and orange bitters barrels.

Guinness 0:A non alcoholic version of the classic Irish stout. It’s surprisingly delicious and close to the original.

Dad prefers lighter beers.

Weihenstephaner Helles: A super light lager from one of Germany’s most famous breweries. This is a perfect change up to dad’s normal light beer.

Lanikai Party Wave Pilsner: Brewed with local mamaki, this Pils is perfectly balanced between malt and bitterness. Perfect for hot summer days.

Tart and fruity is more his style.

Rodenbach Classic: A light brown, slightly tart Belgian classic that has notes of tart cherries.

Hana Koa Unicorn Butt Sneeze: A fun beer with a goofy name that has bright lemon notes. It’s brewed with fruity cereal and actual pastries from Purvé Donut Stop.

There are many options, so just mix and match to build dad a bundle of beer joy. And don’t forget to grab a few for yourself to share with him.

Certified cicerone Tim Golden is part owner of Village Bottle Shop & Tasting Room. Follow him on Instagram (@ beerinhawaii) and check him out as co-host of “The Art of Beer” wherever you get your podcasts. Tim’s column appears every third Wednesday in Crave.