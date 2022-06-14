Feasts fit for a king
- By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
June 14, 2022
PHOTOS COURTESY WOLFGANG’S STEAKHOUSE
USDA prime bone-in rib-eye steak with sides ($109.95)
PHOTOS COURTESY BLACK ANGUS STEAKHOUSE
This steakhouse is serving up various specials, including prime rib
PHOTOS COURTESY BLACK PAI HONOLULU
90-day dry-aged rib-eye
PHOTOS COURTESY DEAN & DELUCA HAWAII
Dean & Deluca Hawaii’s sea salt trio and red wine set ($65)
