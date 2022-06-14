Feasts fit for a king

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Happy Father’s Day! Whether you’re looking to go out or stay in, celebrate dad in the tastiest ways with the following options.

Wolfgang’s Steakhouse

Treat dad to a meal fit for a king at Wolfgang’s Steakhouse, located at Royal Hawaiian Center. The eatery will offer a special menu on June 19 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., featuring a 24-26-ounce

USDA prime bone-in rib-eye steak served with mashed potatoes, creamed spinach, a big glass of cabernet and an extra-thick slice of sizzling bacon. This combo costs $109.95 (plus tax and gratuity).

The restaurant’s regular menu will also be available. Call 808-922-3600 for reservations.

Wolfgang’s Steakhouse By Wolfgang Zwiener

Royal Hawaiian Center

2301 Kalakaua Ave., Bldg. C, Ste. C301, Honolulu

808-922-3600

wolfgangssteakhouse.net

Instagram: @wolfgangswaikiki

Black Angus Steakhouse

To celebrate Father’s Day, Pearl City-based Black Angus Steakhouse will feature a special holiday menu, serving up limited-time dishes like its prime rib and lobster tail. This combo features slow-roasted prime rib paired with cold-water Atlantic lobster tails ($36.99-$56.99, depending on the steak size). Indulge in its featured Father’s Day drink — the Bullseye Brew — made exclusively by Los Angeles-based Golden Road Brewing.

To make the holiday extra special, Black Angus also launched its own grilling kits ($29.99), which include a branded bag with a set of grilling utensils.

Black Angus Steakhouse

98-1262 Kaahumanu St., Pearl City

808-487-0054

blackangus.com/pearl-city

Pai Honolulu

If you’re looking to treat dad to a unique culinary experience, PAI Honolulu is offering a four-course prix fixe menu ($95 per person) or chef’s tasting menu ($185 per person).

The prix fixe menu includes the customer’s choice of an appetizer, pasta, entrée and dessert. Highlights include chef’s buttermilk cornbread with honey-miso butter, citrus cured kampachi, 90-day dry-aged rib-eye with roasted vegetables and local potatoes, and dark chocolate molten brownie with peanut bourbon gelato. The chef’s tasting menu includes specialty items like chilled lobster with yuzu ikura, Heeia Samoan crab with chilled truffle corn soup and Kona abalone with potato gnocchi.

For those who are looking to celebrate at home, PAI offers chilled and packaged culinary kits ($260 per kit, serves 4-5 people). Kits include two 90-day dry-aged rib-eye steaks, buttermilk cornbread with honey-miso butter, watermelon salad, potato salad, creamed corn and blueberry cobbler.

Visit paihonolulu.com to learn more or to order the culinary kits online.

Pai Honolulu

55 Merchant St. Ste. 110, Honolulu

808-744-2531

paihonolulu.com

Instagram: @paihonolulu

Dean & Deluca Hawaii

Grilling is a summer pastime enjoyed by many. This Father’s Day, gift dad one of two gourmand sets by Dean & Deluca Hawaii: DDH sea salt trio and wine set ($65, valued at $73) or DDH half apron and sea salt trio set ($65, valued at $75).

The DDH sea salt trio and wine set features kiawe smoke, garlic and black lava Hawaiian sea salts; this trio of salts will complement any flavors off the grill.

Meanwhile, the Tormaresca Neprica red wine pairs well with chargrilled aromas — a perfect finish to any elevated barbecue experience.

The DDH half apron and sea salt trio set is designed for fathers that love to work in the kitchen. Take dad’s cooking to the next level with a trio of kiawe smoke, garlic and black lava Hawaiian sea salts — hand selected to complement grilled meats, seafood and vegetables — and the business’s black half apron.

Dean & Deluca Hawaii

Various Locations

deandeluca-hawaii.com

Instagram: @deandelucahawaii