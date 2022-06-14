comscore Feasts fit for a king | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Chew on This | Crave

Feasts fit for a king

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • June 14, 2022

  • PHOTOS COURTESY WOLFGANG’S STEAKHOUSE

    USDA prime bone-in rib-eye steak with sides ($109.95)

  • PHOTOS COURTESY BLACK ANGUS STEAKHOUSE

    This steakhouse is serving up various specials, including prime rib

  • PHOTOS COURTESY BLACK PAI HONOLULU

    90-day dry-aged rib-eye

  • PHOTOS COURTESY DEAN & DELUCA HAWAII

    Dean & Deluca Hawaii’s sea salt trio and red wine set ($65)

