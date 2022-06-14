In a pickle

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Zanahorias en escabeche — pickled carrots — are traditional in Mexican cuisine, often used to add a bit of zest and crunch to a meal. Traditional recipes call for sliced jalapeños, but this easy version uses one whole red chile.

The pickles are often eaten on top of tacos, tostadas, tortes and the like, but they pair well with all types of food. They’re especially good served along heavy dishes, adding a bright lift to the meal.

Mexican-style Pickled Carrots

Ingredients:

• 2 1/2 tablespoons olive oil

• 5 cloves garlic, coarsely chopped

• 1/2 cup thinly sliced onion

• 2 bay leaves

• 1-2 tablespoons dried oregano, lightly crushed

• 1-2 dried red chile, whole

• 1 pound carrots, peeled and sliced 1/4-inch thick on diagonal

• 1/2 cup white vinegar

Directions:

Heat oil on medium in a stockpot. Sauté garlic and onion until onion is translucent. Add bay leaves, oregano and chile; sauté briefly. Add carrots and sauté a few minutes, until carrots are coated in oil and just starting to cook.

Turn up heat a little and add vinegar (don’t lean over the pot or you’ll get a face full of pungent vinegar steam). Stir carrots so they cook evenly and bring to a simmer in the vinegar.

When carrots are beginning to soften, sample a slice. Carrots should be slightly crunchy.

Remove pan from heat and cover; let cool, stirring occasionally.

Serves 6.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving: 100 calories, 6 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 55 mg sodium, 11 g carbohydrate, 3 g fiber, 5 g sugar, 1 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.