Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

During a recent media trip to Kauai, we got to check out a few spots on the island’s south shore. Read more

During a recent media trip to Kauai, we got to check out a few spots on the island’s south shore. Here are some of the tasty highlights:

Juice it up

Located within Kukuiula Grocery Market, Anake’s Juice Bar (2827 Poipu Road) is known for its smoothies, fresh-pressed juices and açaí bowls. The business’s bestseller is the funky monkey bowl ($10.50-$12.50), which features açaí with almond milk, bananas, strawberries and peanut butter. It’s topped with local raw honey, local granola, bananas, strawberries and dark chocolate chips. To learn more, call 808-742-1602 or follow @anakesjuicebar on Instagram.

A taste of paradise

The menu at Keoki’s Paradise (2360 Kiahuna Plantation Drive Ste. 77) is inspired by Hawaii’s fisherman, farmers and ranchers, and dishes feature locally sourced ingredients. Feast on entrées like panko and mac nut-crusted mahi ($36), served in a lemon caper beurre blanc; seafood risotto ($35) with lobster, shrimp and fresh fish; and kalo-crusted ahi ($39). Of course, no dining experience is complete without the Original Hula Pie ($13). Call 808-742-7534 or visit keokisparadise.com.

So shell-fish

Red Salt, located within Koa Kea Hotel & Resort at Poipu Beach (2251 Poipu Road), is known for its locally sourced Hawaiian seafood and produce. During brunch, the eatery features traditional breakfast dishes with a tropical twist, including lemon pineapple souffle pancakes ($27) and lobster eggs Benedict ($29). The latter features a savory medley of Kona lobster, Kamuela tomato, avocado and mango and chive hollandaise on a toasted English muffin (for more lobster dishes for National Lobster Day, check out the cover story on pages 10-11). Meanwhile, the soufflé pancakes are topped with caramelized pineapple compote, caramel drizzle and candied lemon wheel.

To learn more, call 877-276-0768 or visit meritagecollection.com/koa-kea/dining/red-salt.

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).