Let’s get crackin’

Lobster rolls are a quintessential summer sandwich (especially if you’re from the East Coast), and are traditionally found in New England states (Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Vermont and New Hampshire), along with Cape Cod seaside hot spots. Typically, these rolls feature lobster meat heated in drawn butter and served in grilled, hot dog-style buns with fries or chips on the side.

Lobster rolls have a humble history, as they originated as hot, simple sandwiches — cooked lobster meat in between two slices of white bread — made by fishermen, often from the day’s unsold catch or less-than-perfect lobsters. The first “official” lobster roll can be traced back to a Connecticut restaurant in the Roaring ’20s; it was the result of a customer’s request for a hot, grilled lobster sandwich. Unlike today’s top-split bun often used for lobster rolls, the original version looked more like a submarine sandwich.

The trend became widespread along the Connecticut coast and lobster shacks were in full swing by the 1950s. By the 1970s, lobster rolls became a mainstay in the foodie world, and continued to gain traction in the 1980s, once Boston chef Jasper White featured gour met versions of the rolls at his waterfront restaurants.

Today, there are many variations of this classic sandwich. The hot lobster roll is known as a “Connecticut-style” roll, and comes in a toasted bun topped with warm butter. Meanwhile, Maine-style lobster rolls are cold and refreshing; they usually feature a mayo base and include scallions, celery, lemon juice and herbs.

This National Lobster Day (June 15), you can satisfy any “clawsome” craving with lobster rolls from the following eateries.

Feast by Jon Matsubara

The lobster roll ($30) at Manoa-based Feast by Jon Matsubara (2970 E. Manoa Road) features buttered King’s Hawaiian sweet bread stuffed with about 1/4 pound of Maine lobster meat, umami mayo and lemon. All lobster rolls come with shoestring fries.

If you want to add some heat to your meal, get the spicy lobster roll ($31), which comes with Sho’Nuff sambal.

The business also offers a “magic menu” with dishes under $10, and includes a petite lobster roll on it for $9.99.

Call 808-840-0488 or visit feastrestaurant.com.

Wicked Maine Lobster

Wicked Maine Lobster was started by two brothers born and raised in southern Maine, who opened the business’s first location in San Diego. Wicked Maine Lobster is known for its — you guessed it — Maine lobster rolls and New England clam chowder, and the biz opened its first Hawaii location last year in Royal Hawaiian Center (2201 Kalakaua Ave).

The Maine lobster roll ($24.99) has 4 ounces of lobster claw and knuckle meat served in warm butter and Old Bay seasoning. It’s garnished with parsley and served in a country kitchen Frankfurt roll. All rolls have lobster claw and knuckle meat, which is how lobster rolls are traditionally served on the East Coast. If you want something different, try the California lobster roll ($24.99), which includes lettuce, tomato, bacon, avocado and lemon garlic aioli drizzle. To learn more, call 808-921-2703 or visit wickedmainelobster.com.

Royal Lobster

This Waikiki spot (2230 Kalakaua Ave.) has a simple menu — choose between lobster salad or a simply buttered lobster roll (market price, usually around $29.99). The lobster comes directly from Maine and each roll has 3.5 ounces of knuckle meat, tail and claw. Lobster rolls are simply dressed in butter and lemon for seasoning and come with housemade coleslaw, chips and mayo on the side.

The eatery validates parking at the Waikiki Shopping Plaza and you can order online (theroyallobster.com) for easy pickup.

To learn more about this newer business, call 808-888-0332.

Bogart’s Café

The lobster rolls ($30) at Bogart’s Café (3045 Monsarrat Ave.) feature King’s Hawaiian sweet rolls stuffed with 4 1/2 ounces of Canadian lobster covered in butter.

All rolls have lobster knuckle and claw meat, and come with waffle fries on the side.

If the eatery is sold out of waffle fries, lobster rolls come with sidewinder fries.

Call 808-739-0999 or visit bogartshawaii.com.

Mariposa Honolulu

You can find mini lobster rolls ($12) on the sunset lounge menu at Mariposa Honolulu (1450 Ala Moana Blvd.), which is offered 4-6 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays.

These chilled, petite rolls feature lobster topped with bacon, roasted peppers and avocado.

To learn more, call 808-951-3420.

Jolene’s Market

Family-owned and -operated Jolene’s Market (various locations) features a lobster roll as its signature dish. The buttah lobster roll ($22) has an Asian twist and comprises onions, mayo, garlic, Cajun sauce and cilantro. The rolls are baked in house and come stuffed with 5 ounces of Maine lobster meat. Visit joleneshawaii.com to learn more.