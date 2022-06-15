Make no ‘mis-steak’
- By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
-
Today
- Updated 4:48 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO
Just ‘meat’ it
Surf and turf ($22) is a steak and shrimp combo.
PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO
Naughty steak tots ($14)
-
PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO
Business owner John Izumi with food truck staff Sarah Izumi-Antolin and Tyrus Kawaahima
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree