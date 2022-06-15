Make no ‘mis-steak’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Unmissteakable food truck started in mid 2020 — in the midst of the pandemic — and business owner-chef John Izumi refers to it as a “steakhouse on wheels.” Read more

“I started this food truck because I grew up in a big family with seven siblings,” he explains. “We did not go out to eat at restaurants often. The first time I remember eating at a steakhouse was when I was an adult and could pay for myself. I decided to go to culinary school (at Leeward Community College) because it would not only let me try foods I would otherwise not get to try, but I also found a passion in cooking while working at different restaurants. I wanted to start a steak truck to make steakhouse-quality food at food truck prices.”

When it comes to working at steakhouses, Izumi has lots of experience.

“I’ve worked at Ruth’s Chris and Outback Steakhouse,” he shares. “We butcher our own meats, and we season and sous vide our steaks to cook them faster. The sous vide method makes the steaks more juicy.”

One of the food truck’s most popular dishes is the surf and turf ($22), which comprises a steak and shrimp combo with rice, garlic butter corn, sautéed mushrooms and onions, along with your choice of “Flavor Danger” sauce (Korean sweet and spicy, whipped herb garlic butter or teriyaki).

Other customer favorites include beer cheese steak mac ($12) and steak melt sliders ($14).

“The nibs are little steak bites that we dry brine and grill, then sauté them with garlic butter for extra flavor,” Izumi says. “Our sliders feature King’s Hawaiian rolls that are topped with steak nibs, beer cheese and sautéed and crispy onions.”

Naughty steak tots ($14) are a great option to share. These tots are loaded with the food truck’s housemade beer cheese sauce, red wine braised beef, sour cream, sautéed onions, crispy onions and green onions.

“It’s a good medley — crunchy from the crispy onions, and sweet from the sautéed onions,” Izumi says.

You can find The Unmissteakable at Joint Base Pearl Harbor–Hickam during the week from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., but the food truck’s schedule varies. Follow the biz on social media (@the_unmissteakable) for updates.

“We also offering catering,” Izumi adds. “Call us or email theunmissteakable@gmail.com if you’re interested.”

The Unmissteakable

Various locations

(Check social media for updates)

Phone: 808-460-5835

Web: unmissteakable.com

Instagram: @the_unmissteakable

How to pay: Cash, credit cards, Apple Pay, Samsung Pay

How to order: In person or via phone