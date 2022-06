Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

TBD … by Vikram Garg just launched its new summer tasting menu June 8. The five-course menu costs $125 with optional supplements and wine pairings. The tasting menu will change every five to six weeks. TBD … is open 5-9 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays.

The new summer tasting menu includes limoncello aperitif; burrata with English peas, mint, macadamia nut and Lehua honey; lobster tail with Hamakua mushroom vol au vent, okra tempura and sesame cream; focaccia with sweet mango chutney butter and Nigella; beef with braised onions, smoked lettuce and black garlic essence; pavlova (mango with passion fruit with caramel meringue) and mignardises (chocolate strawberry bonbons, chocolate rum bonbons and assorted macarons).

Optional supplements include caviar frites ($145), featuring the chef’s selection of Ossetra caviar with french fries, foie gras ($39) with rose petal marmalade on brioche and A5 Miyazaki wagyu ($80).

To learn more, call 808-791-5164 or visit tbdhawaii.com.

Happy broth-day

As part of the celebration for the one-year anniversary of the Pearlridge store and two-year anniversary at Kapolei Marketplace, all Tanaka Ramen & Izakaya locations will offer a special promotion June 21-23. Customers can receive a free three-piece chicken karaage or three-piece gyoza with the purchase of an entrée when they say, “Happy Birthday, Tanaka Ramen!”

To learn more, visit tanakaramen.com.

A cocktail to celebrate dad

Gift dad the spirit of aloha this Father’s Day by celebrating with Koloa Rum cocktails. The following recipe for this Spiced Fashioned is designed for the traditional dad. Visit koloarum.com to learn more.

Spiced Fashioned Ingredients:

• 2 ounces Koloa Kauai Spice Rum

• 1/2 ounce demerara syrup (1:1, turbinado sugar:water)

• 3 dashes orange bitters

• Garnish: Orange slice and cocktail cherry

Directions:

Mix demerara syrup and orange bitters in old fashioned glass. Add a dash of plain water. Fill the glass with ice cubes and add Koloa Kauai Spice Rum.

Relax and enjoy.

A new brunch spot at pier 38

Nami Kaze Izakaya & Sushi Bar (1135 N. Nimitz Hwy.), located in the former Uncle’s Fish Market location at Pier 38, is now serving brunch. The eatery is open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on weekends.

The brunch menu features chef Jason Peel’s Asian-inspired twist on classic breakfast dishes like omelets, eggs Benedict and French toast. The extensive menu also features Japanese-style breakfast sets (complete with salad, miso soup and house pickles) and sushi.

Feast on dishes like shrimp Benedict ($23), served with sous vide eggs, hollandaise, watercress herb salad and soy chile gel, mentaiko omelet ($22), custard French toast ($18) topped with mango lime coulis, coconut tapioca, candied nuts, roasted coconut and basil oil, honey walnut shrimp waffle ($22) and more. Omelets feature savory, Chinese-style steamed eggs topped with fresh seafood and vegetables. In the mood for more lunch fare? Enjoy dishes like teriyaki tuna burger ($22), beer-battered auction fish ($24) and a variety of sushi like hamachi crudo ($24), nigiri sampler ($42) and lobster yuzu ($23).

For reservations, call 808-888-6264 or visit toasttab.com/namikaze.hi/v3.