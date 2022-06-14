comscore COVID-19 infections remain high in Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

COVID-19 infections remain high in Hawaii

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:11 a.m.

Gov. David Ige said Monday that while he’s aware that levels of COVID-19 infection in the state remain high, no new pandemic-related regulations are planned for Hawaii. Read more

