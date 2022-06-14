comscore Hawaii labs profit from PCR tests, University of Hawaii study finds | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii labs profit from PCR tests, University of Hawaii study finds

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:06 a.m.

A study published Thursday in a medical journal and conducted by a team of University of Hawaii economists and others analyzing Hawaii tax data concluded that independent laboratories in Hawaii were making a considerable profit for COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests. Read more

