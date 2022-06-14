comscore Honolulu exploring new ways to manage food waste | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu exploring new ways to manage food waste

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:44 p.m.
  • “<strong>It is recyclable material, it’s organic, it can be reused. It could be turned into something useful.”</strong> <strong>Roger Babcock</strong> <em>Director, Department of Environmental Services, speaking about a potential food waste program</em>

Honolulu may be changing the way it deals with food waste as the City Council this month passed a measure that requires providing a designated bin for food waste, to separate it from other curbside trash pickup, by 2024. Read more

