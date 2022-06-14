Kapolei Walmart Vision Center chosen vision center of year

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kapolei Walmart Vision Center was recently chosen as “Vision Center of the Year” from thousands of U.S. locations.

Walmart operates more than 3,000 vision centers across the U.S. It operates five vision centers in Hawaii: four on Oahu and one on Maui.

Amy Este, Hawaii market health and wellness director for Walmart, said in a statement: “We’re extremely proud of our Kapolei Vision Center associates for achieving this No. 1 ranking for Kapolei Walmart and are grateful to our customers in Kapolei and West Oahu for their support.

“Our Vision Center team loves to have fun while championing both customers and associates,” Este said. “For example, they held a ‘Disco Night’ to be open late for customers and associates and recently worked with personnel on a ‘Harry Potter’ initiative to increase associate engagement.”