Hawaii YIP announces girls’ program

Applications are now open for Hawaii Youth Impact Program’s new girls’ basketball program, the Hawaii YIP announced Monday.

The new program will take place from July 15-23 at the University of Hawaii. UH women’s head basketball coach Laura Beeman will lead the new girls’ sports and leadership development program for at-risk middle school youth from economically disadvantaged communities.

The YIP girls’ basketball program in Hawaii is the first to be introduced in the country. The announcement coincides with the upcoming 50th anniversary of Title IX.

The YIP was founded by Riki Ellison, a former San Francisco 49er, three-time Super Bowl champion, and Polynesian Hall of Famer. The program aims to instill “core values of a positive growth mindset and build character and discipline needed for success in sports and everyday life.” Since the introduction of YIP in Hawaii in 2017, the program has served more than 400 middle school at-risk youth from communities such as Waianae, Nanakuli, Ewa Beach, Waipahu, Hauula, Waiamanalo, Kaneohe, and Kalihi.

New Rainbow Warrior football coach Timmy Chang is set to lead his first boy’s football program this year.

Free to participate, 100 boys and 100 girls are provided with 60 hours of classroom education, 20 hours of sports training and mentoring, two meals a day, transportation to and from UH campus, uniforms, equipment, and school supplies.

Applications for girls’ program can be found at www.youthimpactprogram.org. The YIP boys football program has been filled, but interested applicants are encouraged to apply for the waitlist.

Pacific Rim Cup to hold Keiki Clinic

Hundreds of keiki soccer players and enthusiasts in Hawaii will have the opportunity to train with world-class professionals from the soccer world this summer as the Pacific Rim Cup returns to Hawaii with a free Keiki Soccer Clinic led by international soccer stars from Hawaii and Japan.

Some instructors include Kapolei graduate Shandon Hopeau (Seattle Sounders FC 2, San Antonio FC), Moanalua graduate Kenji Treschuk (HCSC, AFC34, Seattle Sounders, Charleston Battery), and Japan’s Takuya Yamada (Japan national team, Verdy Kawasaki, Cerezo Osaka, Yokohama FC, Sagan Tosu, Tampa Bay Rowdies, FC Imabara, Nara Club).

Online registration is open and will continue until June 17 at www.pacificrimcup.com. The Pacific Rim Cup 2022 Keiki Soccer Clinic is free and open to children ages four through 13. Space is limited and participants will be registered on a first-come, first-serve basis. The clinic will be held on July 9 from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.