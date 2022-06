OIA football returning in August for first time in 3 seasons

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

For the first time in three years, the Oahu Interscholastic Association will have football in August.

The league released its 2022 schedule on Saturday with games set to begin on Aug. 5.

The regular season will start two weeks after that with Kaiser hosting McKinley in a Division II game on Aug. 19.

The Open Division regular season will begin a day later when defending OIA and state champion Kahuku hosts Waianae.

Division I play begins Aug. 26.

Moanalua, which won the OIA Division I title in 2019 and lost in the final to Aiea last season, will move up to the Open Division this year, replacing Farrington, which drops down to Division I.

OIA Division II runner-up Radford will make the jump to Division I, giving the top two divisions seven teams each.

Division II will go from nine teams to eight.

Kahuku has loaded up its nonleague schedule with games against Punahou and Kamehameha of the ILH as well as national powerhouses St. John Bosco on the road in California on Sept. 17 and at home against Saint Frances (Md.) Academy on Sept. 30.

Saint Frances Academy finished fourth in the final USA Today Super 25 national rankings last year and St. John Bosco was seventh. Kahuku didn’t make the top 25.

2022 OIA FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Friday, Aug. 5

Nonleague

‘Iolani at Kaiser, 6 p.m.

Waialua at Farrington, 6 p.m.

Punahou at Waipahu, 7 p.m.

Kalani at Moanalua, 7:30 p.m.

Waianae at Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 6

Nonleague

McKinley at Roosevelt, 5:30 p.m.

Kalaheo vs. Damien at Farrington, 6 p.m.

Leilehua at Kailua, 6:30 p.m.

Kapaa vs. Aiea at Radford, 6:30 p.m.

Kamehameha at Kahuku, 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 12

Nonleague

Kailua at Campbell, 7:30 p.m.

Farrington at Kapolei, 7:30 p.m.

Leilehua at Waipahu, 7:30 p.m.

Mission Viejo (Calif.) at Mililani, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 13

Nonleague

Punahou at Moanalua, 4 p.m.

Pac-Five vs. Kalaheo at Kailua, 5 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 19

Division II

McKinley at Kaiser, 7:30 p.m.

Nonleague

Castle at Punahou, TBA

Newport Harbor (Calif.) at Farrington, 7 p.m.

Damien at Moanalua, 7 p.m.

Aiea at Kapolei, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 20

Open Division

Waianae at Kahuku, 6:30 p.m.

Division II

Kalani vs. Kalaheo at Kaiser, 6:30 p.m.

Waialua at Nanakuli, 6:30 p.m.

Pearl City vs. Kaimuki at Farrington, 6:30 p.m.

Nonleague

Waipahu at Campbell, 6:30 p.m.

Kailua at Mililani, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 26

Open Division

Leilehua at Kahuku, 7:30 p.m.

Division I

Radford at Waipahu, 7:30 p.m.

Division II

Kaimuki vs. Kalani at Kaiser, 7:30 p.m.

Nonleague

‘Iolani at Castle, 7 p.m.

Punahou at Waianae, 7 p.m.

Kapolei at Kailua, 7:30 p.m.

Moanalua at Kamehameha, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 27

Open Division

Campbell at Mililani, 6:30 p.m.

Division I

Roosevelt vs. Aiea at Radford, 6:30 p.m.

Division II

Kaiser at Nanakuli, 6:30 p.m.

Pearl City vs. McKinley at Roosevelt, 5:30 p.m.

Kalaheo at Waialua, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 2

Open Division

Kapolei at Waianae, 7:30 p.m.

Division I

Castle at Kailua, 7:30 p.m.

Division II

Kaiser at Waialua, 7:30 p.m.

McKinley vs. Kaimuki at Roosevelt, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 3

Open Division

Moanalua at Mililani, 6:30 p.m.

Leilehua at Campbell, 6:30 p.m.

Division II

Kalaheo vs. Pearl City at Kailua, 6:30 p.m.

Kalani vs. Nanakuli at Kaiser, 6:30 p.m.

Nonleague

Punahou at Kahuku, 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 9

Open Division

Leilehua at Moanalua, 7:30 p.m.

Division I

Farrington at Waipahu, 7:30 p.m.

Radford at Roosevelt, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Open Division

Kahuku at Campbell, 6:30 p.m.

Waianae at Mililani, 6:30 p.m.

Division I

Aiea vs. Kailua at Radford, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 16

Division I

Radford at Farrington, 7:30 p.m.

Castle at Roosevelt, 7:30 p.m.

Division II

Pearl City at Kaiser, 7:30 p.m.

Kaimuki at Waialua, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 17

Open Division

Kapolei at Moanalua, 6:30 p.m.

Division I

Aiea vs. Waipahu at Radford, 6:30 p.m.

Division II

McKinley vs. Kalani at Roosevelt, 5:30 p.m.

Kalaheo at Nanakuli, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 23

Open Division

Kahuku at Kapolei, 7:30 p.m.

Moanalua at Campbell, 7:30 p.m.

Division I

Farrington at Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Kailua at Radford, 7:30 p.m.

Division II

Nanakuli at Pearl City, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Open Division

Waianae at Leilehua, 6:30 p.m.

Division I

Roosevelt at Waipahu, 6:30 p.m.

Division II

Kaimuki at Kaiser, 6:30 p.m.

Kalani at Waialua, 6:30 p.m.

Kalaheo vs. McKinley at Kailua, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 30

Open Division

Mililani at Leilehua, 7:30 p.m.

Division I

Farrington at Kailua, 7:30 p.m.

Waipahu at Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Aiea at Radford, 7:30 p.m.

Nonleague

Saint Frances (Md.) at Kahuku, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 1

Open Division

Campbell at Kapolei, 6:30 p.m.

Division II

Kalaheo vs. Kaiser at Kailua, 6:30 p.m.

McKinley at Waialua, 6:30 p.m.

Kalani at Pearl City, 6:30 p.m.

Kaimuki vs. Nanakuli at Farrington, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 7

Open Division

Kahuku at Moanalua, 7:30 p.m.

Campbell at Waianae, 7:30 p.m.

Division I

Waipahu at Kailua, 7:30 p.m.

Division II

Kalani at Kaiser, 7:30 p.m.

Waialua at Pearl City, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Open Division

Mililani at Kapolei, 7:30 p.m.

Division I

Farrington at Roosevelt, 5:30 p.m.

Aiea at Castle, 6:30 p.m.

Division II

McKinley at Nanakuli, 6:30 p.m.

Kaimuki vs. Kalaheo at Farrington, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 14

Open Division

Mililani at Kahuku, 7:30 p.m.

Kapolei at Leilehua, 7:30 p.m.

Division I

Radford at Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15

Open Division

Moanalua at Waianae, 6:30 p.m.

Division I

Aiea at Farrington, 6:30 p.m.

Roosevelt at Kailua, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 21-22

Open Division semifinals

Division I semifinals

Division II semifinals

Oct. 28-29

Open Division final

Division I final