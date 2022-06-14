comscore Saint Louis’ Aiva Arquette, Kamehameha’s Beau Sylvester invited to MLB Draft Combine | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Saint Louis’ Aiva Arquette, Kamehameha’s Beau Sylvester invited to MLB Draft Combine

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:18 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / APRIL 2 Saint Louis’ Aiva Arquette hit a single during the fourth inning against Maryknoll.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / APRIL 2

    Saint Louis’ Aiva Arquette hit a single during the fourth inning against Maryknoll.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / MARCH 8 Kamehameha’s Beau Sylvester tried to score in a game against ‘Iolani.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / MARCH 8

    Kamehameha’s Beau Sylvester tried to score in a game against ‘Iolani.

Arquette is listed as the No. 182 overall draft prospect according to MLB.com. Both him and Sylvester have signed to play at Washington if they don’t get selected in the MLB First-Year Player Draft July 17-19. Read more

Previous Story
Curtis Murayama: Despite major health issues, coach Les Murakami still sharp, quick-witted
Next Story
Television and radio – June 14, 2022

Scroll Up