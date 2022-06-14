Saint Louis’ Aiva Arquette, Kamehameha’s Beau Sylvester invited to MLB Draft Combine
- By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:18 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / APRIL 2
Saint Louis’ Aiva Arquette hit a single during the fourth inning against Maryknoll.
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / MARCH 8
Kamehameha’s Beau Sylvester tried to score in a game against ‘Iolani.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree