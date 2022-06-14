Saint Louis’ Aiva Arquette, Kamehameha’s Beau Sylvester invited to MLB Draft Combine

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Arquette is listed as the No. 182 overall draft prospect according to MLB.com. Both him and Sylvester have signed to play at Washington if they don't get selected in the MLB First-Year Player Draft July 17-19.

Saint Louis shortstop Aiva Arquette and Kamehameha catcher Beau Sylvester have been invited to participate in the MLB Draft Combine at Petco Park in San Diego this week.

The combine, which features 118 high school prospects and 137 collegiate players, takes place Wednesday through Saturday.

All players will have an opportunity to participate in a pro-style showcase workout and high school players are eligible to play in games against high school combine attendees.

MLB Network will provide coverage of the combine on Thursday and Friday.

The inaugural MLB Draft Combine was held last year in North Carolina.

The draft will be 20 rounds over three days.