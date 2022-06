Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The WPF will begin its first season of professional softball in the United States on June 14. The league currently has two teams that will play nine series over two months in five different states. Read more

Hau’ula’s Jocelyn Alo announced Monday that she has signed to play for the Smash It Sports Vipers in the Women’s Professional Fastpitch softball league.

Alo, who finished her college career winning back-to-back national titles for Oklahoma, was the No. 1 pick in a 12-player draft held in May.

The Smash It Sports Vipers are based out of Rochester, N.Y. The other team is the USSSA Pride based out of Viera, Fla.

The WPF is founded by USA Softball, USSSA and Smash It Sports.