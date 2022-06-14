Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – June 14, 2022 Today Updated 9:31 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR Today No local sporting events scheduled. Wednesday No local sporting events scheduled. Bulletin Board Oahu Football Officials Assn. (OFOA) Begins Season 2022 organization and updating training on June 27 at Radford High School Cafeteria, 6:30 pm. Returning Officials and others who are interested in preparing for “on-the-field” officiating and/or auxiliary crews for all levels of ILH and OIA leagues are welcome. Season registration fee is $35, which includes insurance, rule books and related training information. Each season five or so new officials join including recent military transfers, graduating high school and college and retiring folks join-up. Call Jim Beavers 808-748-1518 for additional information. Previous Story Television and radio – June 14, 2022