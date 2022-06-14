Scoreboard – June 14, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

Today

No local sporting events scheduled.

Wednesday

No local sporting events scheduled.

Bulletin Board

Oahu Football Officials Assn. (OFOA) Begins Season 2022 organization and

updating training on June 27 at Radford High School Cafeteria, 6:30 pm.

Returning Officials and others who are interested in preparing for “on-the-field” officiating and/or auxiliary crews for all levels of ILH and OIA leagues are welcome.

Season registration fee is $35, which includes insurance, rule books and related training information.

Each season five or so new officials join including recent military transfers, graduating high school and college and retiring folks join-up. Call Jim Beavers 808-748-1518 for additional information.