Off the News: Private school tuition rises again

It would be surprising news if it didn’t rise: Hawaii families with children in private schools face increased tuitions in the coming year, a Hawai‘i Association for Independent Schools (HAIS) survey says. Average tuition is now 28% higher than in 2019-2020.

It’s still a marvel that with Hawaii’s high cost of living, so many families sacrifice to send their offspring to a private institution.

The percentage is almost 17%, HAIS reports, nearly double the national average of 9%.