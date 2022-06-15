After 50 years, Kauai’s Russian Fort Elizabeth park gets a new name
- By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:13 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2013
A flagpole is shown at the center of the former Russian Fort Elizabeth State Historical Park, now known as Paulaula State Historical Site.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree