Hawaii News

Big Island energy firm to protest on Maui

  • By Star-Advertiser staff and news services
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Maui-based members of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 142 will be joined today by employees from Honua Ola Bioenergy on the Big Island and members of other Maui unions to protest the state Public Utilities Commission’s 2-1 majority decision denying Honua Ola’s power purchase agreement with Hawaiian Electric. Read more

