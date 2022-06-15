comscore Kokua Line: How did pickleball players get permit? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kokua Line: How did pickleball players get permit?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
Question: Is DPR issuing permits to play pickleball at its parks? A group at Halawa Park said DPR has issued a 6-week permit for their group to play certain days and times during the week. This is not a group class. If this is true, how can we obtain a permit, and do we need to pay for it? Read more

