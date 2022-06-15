comscore New Honolulu Police Department Chief Logan is sworn in privately | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
New Honolulu Police Department Chief Logan is sworn in privately

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:54 p.m.
  • COURTESY HONOLULU POLICE DEPARTMENT / facebook Arthur “Joe” Logan, center, was sworn in Tuesday as the Honolulu Police Department’s 12th chief during a private ceremony at the Alapai headquarters. Retired HPD Maj. Keith Horikawa, left, and former interim Chief Rade Vanic, right, were sworn in as Logan’s deputy chiefs.<strong></strong>

    Arthur “Joe” Logan, center, was sworn in Tuesday as the Honolulu Police Department’s 12th chief during a private ceremony at the Alapai headquarters. Retired HPD Maj. Keith Horikawa, left, and former interim Chief Rade Vanic, right, were sworn in as Logan’s deputy chiefs.

Honolulu’s 12th police chief took office Tuesday in an unannounced, private ceremony that surprised some city officials and prompted the police officers union to urge leadership to “commit to a culture of transparency.” Read more

