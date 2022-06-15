New Honolulu Police Department Chief Logan is sworn in privately

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Honolulu’s 12th police chief took office Tuesday in an unannounced, private ceremony that surprised some city officials and prompted the police officers union to urge leadership to “commit to a culture of transparency.”

Retired Maj. Gen. Arthur “Joe” Logan, who served 20 years in the Honolulu Police Department before retiring, took the oath of office at about 11 a.m. Tuesday, a little more than three weeks after he was selected by the Honolulu Police Commission.

Logan, 63, passed a physical, qualified with a pistol and is officially in command of Hawaii’s largest law enforcement agency. Logan completed the “required city paperwork” prior to a brief swearing-in ceremony Tuesday that “was scheduled to get them (including his deputies) officially on board,” according to HPD spokesperson Michelle Yu. HPD publicly announced the move Tuesday afternoon on social media.

Former interim Chief Rade Vanic and retired HPD Maj. Keith Horikawa were sworn in as Logan’s deputy chiefs. A public ceremony commemorating Tuesday’s official swearing-in event is scheduled for June 29.

Logan, who campaigned for the top HPD job in part on a pledge to restore public trust, improve communications and police transparency, did not respond to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s questions or a request for an interview. He was scheduled to officiate the graduation of HPD’s 202nd recruit class Tuesday night.

Tuesday’s quiet swearing-in ceremony frustrated some city officials and the State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers, who made it clear during the more than yearlong search to replace former Chief Susan Ballard that transparency and communication with the public and news media would be a top priority.

“It’s unfortunate that prior to Chief Logan assuming command, he’s been tripped up by the all too familiar bureaucratic bumbling that has plagued the HPD when it comes to openly and transparently dealing with the public and the media,” Robert Cavaco, an HPD lieutenant and SHOPO president, said in a statement. “We hope that the new Chief makes the necessary changes to commit to a culture of transparency at the HPD. Something as simple as today’s administrative swearing in could have been appropriately announced to avoid the perception of secrecy. All that had to be done was a simple notification that there would be two swearing in processes ahead of time, instead of after the first one occurred. A little common sense can go a long way toward establishing trust.”

Police commissioners stood by Logan’s selection after his 36-year-old son, Zane Michael Batalona Logan, was arrested the day after Joe Logan was named chief for allegedly attacking a 33-year-old man with a metal hook. Logan has said he did not tell commissioners or the private consultant contracted to vet the candidates for chief that his son has more than 40 prior arrests and citations, including a pending felony theft trial, because he had no contact or communication with him for three years.

Zane Logan made his initial appearance Tuesday on a charge of misdemeanor assault and waived his right to a jury trial, electing to have a judge decide his fate, according to state court documents. He remains in custody on $1,000 bail ahead of a status conference Monday and a bench trial June 24. His theft trial in connection with allegations that he stole more than $750 in electronics from Target is scheduled to start June 27.

Commission Chair Shannon Alivado told the Star-­Advertiser in a statement that various commissioners have called upon the department to improve its relationship with the media and conduct its operations as transparently as it can without jeopardizing public safety or ongoing investigations.

“The Chief and his entire leadership team know of this expectation and the Commission and the public will be evaluating the department in this respect from Day One,” said Alivado.

“Today’s swearing in of Chief Logan was a formality in order for him to start in his official capacity and get to work. Chief Logan has articulated a vision for HPD that meets its mandate for public safety while also caring for the safety and well-being of our community and all HPD personnel. The Commission looks forward to Chief Logan’s leadership and his swearing in ceremony later this month.”

Meda Chesney-Lind, a professor emerita of women’s studies at the University of Hawaii at Manoa who studies crime and criminal justice, told the Star-­Advertiser via email that “the private, unannounced ceremony is a worrisome start for the Chief’s tenure.”

“It is certainly also troubling that his son has such a long track record of criminal behavior. Of course, we hired him as Chief, not father, but given all the issues HPD has had with familial criminality, again a development that raises eyebrows,” said Chesney-Lind. “I hope going forward, we see more openness.”

City Council member Augie Tulba, vice chair of the Council’s Public Safety Committee, told the Star-Advertiser the community has been waiting a year and a half for a new police chief, and the public has been looking for a leader at HPD to make the bold changes necessary to enforce our laws and promote public safety.

“Now that a new chief has been selected, this is definitely not the manner in which we should move forward,” said Tulba. “Trusting our leaders starts with transparency and open communication, especially with someone new in this position.”

City Council member Calvin Say, a former speaker of the state House of Representatives, told the Star-­Advertiser that “it would have been preferable for the new chief to be sworn in via public ceremony after official notifications went out.”

“However, it is my understanding that the incoming chief was advised that the department wanted him to officiate at the graduation ceremony for the 202nd HPD recruit class this evening, and today’s (Tuesday) quick ceremony will be followed by a public event,” said Say.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi did not know that Logan started as chief Tuesday and was not invited to the ceremony.

“While I was in the Honolulu City Council chamber this morning for a presentation on housing and homelessness, I was informed that incoming Honolulu Police Chief Arthur ‘Joe’ Logan was about to be sworn in. While I was surprised to receive this information, I sincerely congratulate Chief Logan and look forward to attending his formal swearing-in ceremony later this month,” said Blangiardi in a statement to the Star-Advertiser.

Chief Logan is the grandson of a New York City police officer. Two of his brothers also worked as Honolulu police officers. Prior to becoming chief, Logan worked as a criminal investigator for the state Attorney General’s Office. He previously served as adjutant general of the Hawaii National Guard and as director of the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency.

Logan describes himself on his LinkedIn page as a “seasoned and proven professional, effective at leading organizations and teams in complex and adverse environments, capable of accomplishing ambitious goals. Excels in the areas of strategic planning, training and operations, inter-­agency and intergovernmental affairs, and legal processes and procedures. Proficient in budget planning, programming, and execution. Deadline oriented and capable of completing multiple critical missions and tasks simultaneously. Leads with passion and compassion.”