Queen’s North Hawaii Community Hospital has hired Certified Nurse Midwife Jennifer Kratzer. Kratzer has 11 years of experience in high-­volume hospitals and birthing centers in both Washington and New York. She is board-certified by the American Midwifery Certification Board and is a member of American College of Nurse-Midwives NHCH hospital campus. Kratzer sees patients at the Queen’s North Hawaii Community Hospital Women’s Center, located on the QNHCH hospital campus.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. has appointed Russell Lau, chairman and chief executive officer of Finance Factors, as the newest member of the agency’s Minority Depository Institutions Subcommittee to the Advisory Committee on Community Banking. This gives Factors and all Hawaii banks a voice in Washington, D.C., and at the FDIC.

