4 HPU tennis players named All-Americans

Hawaii Pacific men’s tennis players Jordi Walder and Robin Sanz, and women’s players Shaline Pipa and Marleen Tilgner were named ITA All-Americans.

Walder, a junior from Hagen, Germany, was also voted the PacWest Player and Newcomer of the Year, Division II Men’s Rookie of the Year and West Region ITA Rookie of the Year. He finished the year ranked No. 2 in singles with a 13-1 record.

Sanz, a sophomore from Iserlohn, Germany, finished 15-3 in singles.

Pipa, a freshman from Oldenburg, Germany, was honored in singles after compiling a 17-1 record and in doubles with Tilgner as her partner. Pipa was named the PacWest Freshman of the Year. Pipa and Tilgner, a senior from Seevetal, Germany, finished 14-2 in doubles.

Hawaii Hilo’s Martin Soukal, a junior from Brno, Czech Republic, also was honored in singles after posting a 13-2 record.

UH sports post APR score of 980

The University of Hawaii posted an Academic Performance Rate score of 980, according to figures released by the NCAA on Tuesday. The multiyear score is an average of all UH sports and based out of 1,000.

Men’s golf posted its first perfect multiyear score of 1,000. Other sports achieving perfect scores were six of the 11 women’s programs — basketball, golf, softball, soccer, swimming and diving, and tennis. Men’s swimming and diving also had a perfect score.

A record eight teams posted multiyear scores of 990 or higher, while five programs equaled or set all-time multiyear scores — baseball (983), men’s golf (1,000), men’s tennis (991), men’s volleyball (995), and women’s swimming (997).