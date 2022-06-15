comscore 4 HPU tennis players named All-Americans | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

4 HPU tennis players named All-Americans

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:39 p.m.

Hawaii Pacific men’s tennis players Jordi Walder and Robin Sanz, and women’s players Shaline Pipa and Marleen Tilgner were named ITA All-Americans. Read more

Previous Story
Jocelyn Alo signs to play in fastpitch softball league

Scroll Up