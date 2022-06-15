Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – June 15, 2022 Today Updated 10:06 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR Today No local sporting events scheduled. THURSDAY No local sporting events scheduled. GOLF Hawaii State Junior Golf Association King Auto 12 & Under State Championship At Hawaii Prince Golf Course Monday and Tuesday Boys 7-10 156—Blake Nakagawa. 173—Jason Uno. 175—Lenny Saito. 179—Kellen Nogawa. 181—Ace Nahiku. 11-12 145—Linken Tanabe. 150—Leo Saito. 152—Ethan Jake Abella. 156—Taylor George. 157—Cade Huddleston. Girls 7-10 174—Amelia Silva. 177—Cassidy Chang. 184—Lucy Cui. 190—Aubrey Bell. 193—Makayla Yonemura. 11-12 152—Kira Uno. 157—Sai Kaneshiro. 161—Olivia Schmidt, Khloe Nakagawa. 162—Megan George, Makena Yonemura. Previous Story Television and radio – June 15, 2022