Television and radio – June 15, 2022

On the air

Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station.

**—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates.

Today

TIME TV CH HT

BASEBALL: MLB

Regional coverage 7 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95

Regional coverage 10 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95

Brewers at Mets 1 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75

Padres at Cubs 2 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA

Regional coverage 4 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95

Angels at Dodgers 4 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA

Angels at Dodgers 4 p.m. BSW 20/226 81*

Hockey: nhl stanley cup final

Game 1: Lightning at Avalanche 2 p.m. KITV 4 4

SOCCER

Canadian: Cavalry FC at Valour FC 2 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*

SOFTBALL: ATHLETES UNLIMITED AUX

Team Ocasio vs. Team Eberle 2 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74

Team Chidester vs. Team Eberle 4:30 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74

TENNIS

London, Halle, Birmingham, Berlin (cont.) midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84*

London, Halle, Birmingham, Berlin 11 p.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*

THURSDAY

TIME TV CH HT

BASEBALL: MLB

Padres at Cubs 8:20 a.m. BSSD NA/227 NA

Regional coverage 1 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95

Angels at Mariners 4:10 p.m. BSW 20/226 81*

BASEBALL: PRE-DRAFT

MLB Scouting Combine 6 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95

BASKETBALL: NBA FINALS

Game 6: Warriors at Celtics 3 p.m. KITV 4 4

FOOTBALL: CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Alouettes at Argonauts 1:30 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74

GOLF

Live From the U.S. Open midnight GOLF 30/216 86

U.S. Open 3:30 a.m. USA 29/555 123

U.S. Open 8 a.m. KHNL 8 8

Meijer LPGA Classic 9 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86

U.S. Open 11 a.m. USA 29/555 123

Live From the U.S. Open 1 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86

SURFING

WSL Surf City El Salvador Pro 3 a.m. SURF NA/20 NA

TENNIS

London, Halle, Birmingham, Berlin (cont.) midnight TENNIS NA/243 84*

London, Halle, Birmingham, Berlin 11 p.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*

RADIO

Today

TIME STATION

MLB: Royals at Giants 9:45 p.m. 1500-AM

MLB: Rays at Yankees 1 p.m. or JIP 1500-AM

MLB: Angels at Dodgers 4 p.m. 990-AM

THURSDAY

TIME STATION

MLB: Rays at Yankees 1:05 p.m. 1500-AM