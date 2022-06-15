Sports | TV Radio Television and radio – June 15, 2022 Today Updated 10:09 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. On the air Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates. Today TIME TV CH HT BASEBALL: MLB Regional coverage 7 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Regional coverage 10 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Brewers at Mets 1 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 Padres at Cubs 2 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA Regional coverage 4 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Angels at Dodgers 4 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA Angels at Dodgers 4 p.m. BSW 20/226 81* Hockey: nhl stanley cup final Game 1: Lightning at Avalanche 2 p.m. KITV 4 4 SOCCER Canadian: Cavalry FC at Valour FC 2 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76* SOFTBALL: ATHLETES UNLIMITED AUX Team Ocasio vs. Team Eberle 2 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 Team Chidester vs. Team Eberle 4:30 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 TENNIS London, Halle, Birmingham, Berlin (cont.) midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84* London, Halle, Birmingham, Berlin 11 p.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84* THURSDAY TIME TV CH HT BASEBALL: MLB Padres at Cubs 8:20 a.m. BSSD NA/227 NA Regional coverage 1 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Angels at Mariners 4:10 p.m. BSW 20/226 81* BASEBALL: PRE-DRAFT MLB Scouting Combine 6 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95 BASKETBALL: NBA FINALS Game 6: Warriors at Celtics 3 p.m. KITV 4 4 FOOTBALL: CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE Alouettes at Argonauts 1:30 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 GOLF Live From the U.S. Open midnight GOLF 30/216 86 U.S. Open 3:30 a.m. USA 29/555 123 U.S. Open 8 a.m. KHNL 8 8 Meijer LPGA Classic 9 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 U.S. Open 11 a.m. USA 29/555 123 Live From the U.S. Open 1 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86 SURFING WSL Surf City El Salvador Pro 3 a.m. SURF NA/20 NA TENNIS London, Halle, Birmingham, Berlin (cont.) midnight TENNIS NA/243 84* London, Halle, Birmingham, Berlin 11 p.m. TENNIS NA/243 84* RADIO Today TIME STATION MLB: Royals at Giants 9:45 p.m. 1500-AM MLB: Rays at Yankees 1 p.m. or JIP 1500-AM MLB: Angels at Dodgers 4 p.m. 990-AM THURSDAY TIME STATION MLB: Rays at Yankees 1:05 p.m. 1500-AM NBA Finals, Game 6: Warriors at Celtics 3 p.m. 92.7-AM/1420-FM Previous Story 4 HPU tennis players named All-Americans Next Story Scoreboard – June 15, 2022