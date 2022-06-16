Gov. David Ige signs LGBTQ rights bills into law

Gov. David Ige this morning held a signing ceremony at the Bishop Museum in Honolulu for three legislative bills that support the LGBTQ community.

The bills address a range of issues — from insurance coverage for gender affirming treatments to jury participation for the LGBTQ community. One formally establishes the Hawaii LGBTQ+ Commission.

“The pandemic has caused us to take an honest look at the ways in which we care for each other during this pandemic and our communities,” said Ige before signing. “I do believe that these bills are an important step to ensuring that the LGBTQ+ community is included in the circle of care that we provide for all our residents.”

Ige signed the following three bills into law:

>> HB2405, which prohibits health insurers from excluding gender-affirming treatments when they are medically necessary. The bill also requires health plans to provide information on the coverage of gender transition services.

>> SB2136, which prohibits juror exclusion based on gender identity or exclusion.

>> SB2670, which establishes the Hawaii State LGBTQ+ Commission on a permanent basis. Ige said the commission will play a critical role in coordinating programs, creating public awareness and establishing long-range goals and cooperation on behalf of the LGBTQ community.

“Collectively, these three bills are critical in supporting the LGBTQ+ members in our community,” said Ige. “They will help us identify and address social and community issues more effectively, and ensure we can work to prevent discrimination in many areas of our society.”