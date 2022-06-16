Off the News: Appreciating the great Gabe Baltazar

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Gabe Baltazar, a world-class jazz saxophonist who got his start playing as a teenager in World War II-era Hawaii, died Sunday at his home in Waialua. He was 92. His influence on jazz, and Hawaii musicians, lives on. Read more

Inspired by Charlie Parker, Baltazar worked with jazz bandmaster Stan Kenton for five years and on 19 records, followed by stints in television orchestras and on recording sessions. He returned to Hawaii for another full career as a performer, ensemble leader and member of the Royal Hawaiian Band. Drummer Noel Okimoto, who was mentored by Baltazar, called him “the greatest jazz musician in Hawaii.” We won’t disagree.