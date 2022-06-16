Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Appreciating the great Gabe Baltazar Today Updated 7:35 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Gabe Baltazar, a world-class jazz saxophonist who got his start playing as a teenager in World War II-era Hawaii, died Sunday at his home in Waialua. He was 92. His influence on jazz, and Hawaii musicians, lives on. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Gabe Baltazar, a world-class jazz saxophonist who got his start playing as a teenager in World War II-era Hawaii, died Sunday at his home in Waialua. He was 92. His influence on jazz, and Hawaii musicians, lives on. Inspired by Charlie Parker, Baltazar worked with jazz bandmaster Stan Kenton for five years and on 19 records, followed by stints in television orchestras and on recording sessions. He returned to Hawaii for another full career as a performer, ensemble leader and member of the Royal Hawaiian Band. Drummer Noel Okimoto, who was mentored by Baltazar, called him “the greatest jazz musician in Hawaii.” We won’t disagree. Previous Story Editorial: Accelerate efforts to help Chinatown