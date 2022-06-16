comscore Off the News: Appreciating the great Gabe Baltazar | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Appreciating the great Gabe Baltazar

  • Today
  • Updated 7:35 p.m.

Gabe Baltazar, a world-class jazz saxophonist who got his start playing as a teenager in World War II-era Hawaii, died Sunday at his home in Waialua. He was 92. His influence on jazz, and Hawaii musicians, lives on. Read more

