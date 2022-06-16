Off the News: Public expects more from HPD

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

How he fares in other aspects of the job, it’s too soon to say — but the Honolulu Police Department’s new chief, Arthur “Joe” Logan, is off to a rocky start in the realm of open government.

Layered on top of the undisclosed issues around his son’s very current arrest record, the chief somehow managed to be sworn in Tuesday during a hastily arranged, private ceremony with very few people being aware.

HPD has a history of doing business under the radar, but in this era of promised transparency, this was tone deaf and not what the public expects.