Fitness exam ordered for Kona man charged in homeless stabbings
Hawaii News

Fitness exam ordered for Kona man charged in homeless stabbings

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:27 p.m.

A three-member panel has until July 13 to examine a 24-year-old Kona man who is accused of stabbing four homeless people — two fatally — while they slept. Read more

Duke Aiona announces gubernatorial run

