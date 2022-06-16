Gov. David Ige signs LGBTQ rights bills into law
- By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
-
June 16, 2022
- Updated 4:51 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Gov. David Ige completes signing Senate Bill 2136 during a bill signing ceremony today at the Bishop Museum.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree