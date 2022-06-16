Gov. David Ige signs LGBTQ rights bills into law

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Gov. David Ige held a signing ceremony at the Bishop Museum Thursday for three legislative bills that support the LGBTQ community.

The bills address a range of issues — from insurance coverage for gender affirming treatments to jury participation for the LGBTQ community. One formally establishes the Hawaii LGBTQ+ Commission.

“The pandemic has caused us to take an honest look at the ways in which we care for each other during this pandemic and our communities,” said Ige before signing. “I do believe that these bills are an important step to ensuring that the LGBTQ+ community is included in the circle of care that we provide for all our residents.”

Ige signed the following three bills into law:

>> HB2405, which prohibits health insurers from excluding gender-affirming treatments when they are medically necessary. The bill also requires health plans to provide information on the coverage of gender transition services.

>> SB2136, which prohibits juror exclusion based on gender identity or exclusion.

>> SB2670, which establishes the Hawaii State LGBTQ+ Commission on a permanent basis. Ige said the commission will play a critical role in coordinating programs, creating public awareness and establishing long-range goals and cooperation on behalf of the LGBTQ community.

“Collectively, these three bills are critical in supporting the LGBTQ+ members in our community,” said Ige. “They will help us identify and address social and community issues more effectively, and ensure we can work to prevent discrimination in many areas of our society.”

State Sen. Chris Lee (D, Hawaii Kai-Waimanalo-Kailua) said, “This is fundamentally about rejecting the politics of division and discrimination now permeating discussions throughout the rest of the country, and reaffirming for Hawaii that everyone here deserves the same respect and aloha.”

State Rep. Adrian Tam (D, Waikiki-Ala Moana- Kakaako), said it was not long ago that the three bills would have had zero to no chance of becoming law due to negative stigmas.

“But today my hope is that we send a strong message to our people that while they may still be struggling to accept themselves or they’re slowly coming to terms with who they are, we send a strong message that Hawaii stands with them and that we love them,” said Tam, adding that he hopes Hawaii becomes a beacon of hope. “My hope is that we send a strong message across the nation that while some states are looking backwards, Hawaii will continue to look forward.”

The ceremony was held in front of the museum’s upcoming exhibit, “The Healer Stones of Kapaemahu,” which explores the meanings of four large stones on Waikiki Beach, and the legendary dual male and female healing spirits within them.

The exhibit opens at Bishop Museum on Saturday and runs through Oct. 16.