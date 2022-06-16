Kokua Line: Will Pali Highway roadwork ever end?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Question: When will the Pali Highway roadwork be completed? It just seems like it’s never-ending for us Windward residents and no light at the end of the tunnel!

Answer: “The estimated completion for Phase 2 of the Pali Highway Improvements is now May 2023. Construction to continue the resurfacing and reconstruction of the highway between Waokanaka Street and Vineyard Boulevard, install new traffic signals meeting increased wind resistance requirements, reconstruct sidewalks and drainage, and improve the street lighting with LED fixtures began in March 2021,” said Shelly Kunishige, spokeswoman for the state Department of Transportation.

When a similar question came up last summer, DOT said the project as it stood then should wrap up by the end of this October. Several factors contributed to the extension, Kuni­shige said, including weather delays and ongoing shipping disruptions that slowed delivery of traffic signal equipment.

Phase 2 originally had been expected to start during the summer of 2019 and be finished in December 2020, according to the DOT website, which refers people to PaliHighway.org for construction updates and road closure schedules.

On Wednesday that website said motorists should expect delays and use alternate routes to avoid ongoing roadwork, but the weekly list of lane closures by location, direction and duration had not been updated since May 27. Kunishige said she would follow up about that.

The website generally mentioned lane closures or contraflow between Kailua-bound Wyllie Street and Puiwa Road and possible lane closures or contraflow between Honolulu-bound Country Club Road to Ahi Place. “Roadwork may impact access on Akamu Place, Moanawai Place, Laimi Road, Puiwa Road, Country Club Road, Ahipuu Street, Ahi Place and Jack Lane,” it said.

Another source of information is the DOT’s website, which posts updates every Friday about lane closures scheduled throughout the state. See hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork for a map of planned lane closures on all islands and links to the same information in a list format.

Q: What’s up with the fountain under the big banyan at the center of Thomas Square? It was empty for a while, but now is about half-full, and they have turned the colored light fountain features back on.

A: In a follow-up email, you confirmed that you’ve only seen the fountain bubbling and illuminated at night, which is in keeping with a news release from the Department of Parks and Recreation last month that said decorative fountains at Thomas Square and Kapiolani Park were operating only from 6 to 10 p.m. to save water. Running four hours a night is enough to keep them in working order, DPR said.

Auwe

Auwe to the inconsiderate boaters who speak loudly and blare music on the Hawaii Kai Marina, some late at night. — J.N.

Mahalo

Last Thursday, instead of returning home via TheHandi-Van from the office of Guide Dogs of Hawaii on South King Street, my blind companion Alex, a senior citizen, decided to ride the bus on route 51. It would get him home sooner. The route is from Honolulu to Wahiawa.

At the bus stop across from the Waipio McDonald’s, the bus driver helped Alex off the bus to the sidewalk. It was about 10:40 a.m. After the driver helped a wheelchair-bound person off the bus, he went back to Alex and escorted him to the shade of a papaya tree growing in a fenced yard near the bus stop.

I picked up Alex shortly after and was pleased that he reached home safely. We want to thank that unknown driver for being helpful and kind. May he have many blessings. — Two grateful seniors

