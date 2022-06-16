Maui police chief addresses union survey showing low morale

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A leadership survey of Maui police officers conducted by the State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers revealed that more than a third of those who responded are considering leaving the department in the next two years.

SHOPO’s Maui chapter surveyed patrol officers, sergeants and lieutenants in April, with questions about morale, equipment conditions, training, safety and what they think of Chief John Pelletier.

Nearly 56% of respondents indicated a higher base pay would be the most critical incentive to retain and recruit officers followed by a schedule change for patrol officers. More than 76% of respondents indicated they would like to work a patrol officer schedule that is three days a week for 12 hours each shift.

Maui police are working to fill 100 sworn officer vacancies, and coupled with the prospect of more than one-third of officers leaving in the next 24 months, the department could be down a quarter of its budgeted positions.

“It is clear that our staffing crisis will worsen unless bold action is taken to retain and recruit officers and that includes increased pay and improved working conditions,” said Nick Krau, SHOPO Maui chapter chair and a SHOPO state board member, in a statement. “It is also clear that Maui police officers are looking for leadership and collaboration from Chief Pelletier. These results should be a wake-up call to elected officials, the police commission and the Chief that the time to act is now if we are to preserve our crime-fighting capabilities.”

The survey opened by asking officers, “Based on your personal perception of MPD employee morale, on a scale of 1-10, with 1 being the lowest morale rating, and 10 being the highest morale rating, what do you think the current morale level is in MPD?”

The average rating was 4.01.

In a news release, SHOPO linked the low morale ratings of officers to their assessment of Pelletier. When asked if Pelletier is “fostering strong morale” more than 44% answered “not well at all” with more than 17% saying “not very well.”

Pelletier, speaking at a news conference at Maui police headquarters Wednesday flanked by four members of his leadership team, including Deputy Chief Charles Hank III, said he was “grateful for the feedback and learning opportunity.”

“Some could view this is as a challenge or criticism. My team and I, we view this feedback as an opportunity,” said Pelletier, who was sworn in as chief in mid-December after 22 years with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. “Some would say, and I would agree, that a survey done at four months is premature, but I will not marginalize my employees or the public perspective. This administration inherited a department with several critical challenges — staffing and morale being two of those.”

In response to the question, “Do you feel that patrol staffing is adequate to provide a swift 9-1-1 response?” more than 64% said no. Pelletier acknowledged that he and his team are focused on improving those response times and lauded the work of MPD’s civilian staff, including the 911 dispatchers whose stressful work takes a toll.

“We gotta make sure that when you call 911, we’re coming and so we agree that that’s a priority,” he said.

Twenty-two percent of respondents indicated that Pelletier was doing a good job in “building trust with front-line officers” but more than 42% also said he advocates for those same officers.

Maui police officers listed low pay, poor equipment, long work hours, a lack of communication from the chief and low morale as areas that must be immediately addressed.

“It’s clear that Maui officers are disillusioned with the current status of the Department,” Krau said. “This survey is a helpful tool so that their voices can be heard and also to identify areas needed for improvement. We have an opportunity to address this staffing and morale crisis to keep officers here. SHOPO is fully committed to working with the Chief and County officials to do just that.”

Pelletier pointed out that his team is working to address many of the issues outlined by the SHOPO survey. He quoted the Harvard Business Review’s assessment that organizational change takes five to seven years to properly complete. He said he wishes he could make sweeping changes in “five to seven months” but that is not a practical or realistic time frame to address longstanding issues that are hampering morale and performance.

“Has anyone ever been able to change something in five to seven months that’s lasting and sustainable? No. Change is difficult and change takes time. Real change, that matters for our community, that takes time,” said Pelletier. “Crime and evil, they don’t get to take days off. There were two officers in California that were shot (and killed) yesterday. There was an officer in Las Vegas that died on Friday. I worked with him for 20 years. Crime and evil don’t take days off but neither do we. We are doing everything possible to make this the safest community, period.”