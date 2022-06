Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Central Pacific Bank has appointed Jacob Simons as its new private banking team manager for Maui. Simons has 18 years of professional experience, including the past decade in the financial services industry where he was responsible for growing private banking relationships. Simons is a certified financial planner and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in business administration, finance and marketing from the University of Washington.

———

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.