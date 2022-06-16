Ilima-Lei Macfarlane back in cage for Bellator event

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Former flyweight world champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane will return to the cage on Aug. 12 to face Brazil’s Bruna Ellen on the main card of Bellator 284 in Sioux Falls, S.D., the organization announced Wednesday. Read more

Former flyweight world champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane will return to the cage on Aug. 12 to face Brazil’s Bruna Ellen on the main card of Bellator 284 in Sioux Falls, S.D., the organization announced Wednesday.

Macfarlane (11-2, 10-2 Bellator) has lost back-to-back fights, including a decision loss to Justine Kish at the Blaisdell Arena in April.

The Punahou alumna has gone 30 months since winning her last fight, when she successfully defended her 125-pound title for the fourth straight time in December 2019.

She lost the title a year later to Juliana Velasquez by decision and then took 16 months off before the loss to Kish.

This fight will be her quickest turnaround between fights since April 2019.

Macfarlane is one of three main card bouts that have been announced for the card. No. 5-ranked welterweight Neiman Gracie will face Goiti Yamauchi in a five-round main event.

Former interim heavyweight champion Valentin Moldavsky will face No. 5-ranked heavyweight Steve Mowry, who is 6-0 in Bellator.

Macfarlane holds the Bellator record for most fights, most wins, most title fights and most title victories in the flyweight division.

Ellen, 25, is 4-3 in Bellator with a loss to the former champion, Velasquez. She also holds a win over Veta Arteaga.