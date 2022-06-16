comscore Ilima-Lei Macfarlane back in cage for Bellator event | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Ilima-Lei Macfarlane back in cage for Bellator event

  By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  Updated 12:13 a.m.

Former flyweight world champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane will return to the cage on Aug. 12 to face Brazil’s Bruna Ellen on the main card of Bellator 284 in Sioux Falls, S.D., the organization announced Wednesday. Read more

