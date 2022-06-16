Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – June 16, 2022 Today Updated 10:04 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR Today No local sporting events scheduled. Friday No local sporting events scheduled. SOFTBALL Makua Alii Wednesday Action 10, Hawaiians 0 Sportsmen 16, Islanders 6 Go Deep 14, Na Pueo 13 Bad Company 24, Firehouse 10 Aikane 15, Fat Katz 3 Makules 14, Lokahi 4 Golden Eagles 19, Xpress 2 Waipio 22, Yankees 16 Hui Ohana 20, Ho ‘O Ikaika 8 Hikina 11, Zen 8 Na Kahuna 15, P.H. Shipyard 9 Previous Story Hawaii surfers Carissa Moore and Barron Mamiya advance in El Salavador Next Story Television and radio – June 16, 2022