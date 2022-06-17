Honolulu police arrest state Rep. Matthew LoPresti on DUI charge

Hawaii Rep. Matthew LoPresti was arrested Thursday night for allegedly driving under the influence of an intoxicant, Honolulu police say.

LoPresti, 48, was arrested at around 11:45 p.m. near the Fort Weaver Road and Geiger Road intersection, according to Honolulu Police Department records.

HPD did not immediately respond to requests for further information on his arrest.

He has been released on $500 bail.

Hawaii court records show that LoPresti was arrested and convicted in 2001 for a drunk driving charge.

Lo Presti, a Democrat, represents District 41 including Ewa Villages, Ocean Pointe and Ewa Beach. He is running unopposed in the Aug. 13 primary election, and in November will face either David A. Alcos III or Daniel P. Wade, who are competing for the Republican nomination.

LoPresti did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.