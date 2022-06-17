Editorial | Off the News Off the News: COVID-19 numbers improving Today Updated 7:04 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Hawaii’s seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases has decreased for the second week running, after weeks of consecutive increases. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Hawaii’s seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases has decreased for the second week running, after weeks of consecutive increases. The statewide average positivity rate has also declined for the first time in more than two months. That leaves the state Department of Health “optimistic” that the latest surge has plateaued. Hospitalizations, however, are still rising. As a lagging indicator, that’s not unexpected — but growing numbers of COVID patients in hospital beds should serve as a sad reminder of COVID’s continuing threat to Hawaii’s health. Don’t delay: Schedule boosters if eligible, and wear masks when advisable. Previous Story Off the News: Appreciating the great Gabe Baltazar