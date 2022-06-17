Off the News: COVID-19 numbers improving

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii’s seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases has decreased for the second week running, after weeks of consecutive increases. The statewide average positivity rate has also declined for the first time in more than two months. That leaves the state Department of Health “optimistic” that the latest surge has plateaued.

Hospitalizations, however, are still rising. As a lagging indicator, that’s not unexpected — but growing numbers of COVID patients in hospital beds should serve as a sad reminder of COVID’s continuing threat to Hawaii’s health. Don’t delay: Schedule boosters if eligible, and wear masks when advisable.