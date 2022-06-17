Off the News: Last call for help with the rent

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The end of the fiscal year is around the corner — June 30, less than two weeks away — a deadline for many things. Among the most important in these inflationary days is that that’ll be the last day to apply for the city’s Rental and Utility Relief Program, tapped out of the federal pandemic-relief funds.

All but three of the 18 months of funds go toward past-due bills, but a little help going forward is a good thing. Go to oneoahu.org/renthelp. After this, most households will need to stand on their own.