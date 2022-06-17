comscore Hokule‘a and Hikianalia return from Tahiti | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hokule‘a and Hikianalia return from Tahiti

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:57 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Laiana Kanoa-Wong raised his hands Thursday to greet the sailing canoes Hokule‘a and Hikinanalia in waters off of Sand Island after a two-month voyage. The crew was greeted by friends and family.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, crew members touched Hawaii soil again. Tamiko Fernelus was greeted with a hug.

The voyaging canoes Hokule‘a and Hikianalia docked at Sand Island at 6:45 p.m. Thursday upon their return from their 2,500-mile voyage from Tahiti. Read more

