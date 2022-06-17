Hokule‘a and Hikianalia return from Tahiti
- By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 10:57 p.m.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Laiana Kanoa-Wong raised his hands Thursday to greet the sailing canoes Hokule‘a and Hikinanalia in waters off of Sand Island after a two-month voyage. The crew was greeted by friends and family.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, crew members touched Hawaii soil again. Tamiko Fernelus was greeted with a hug.
